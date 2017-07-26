Abused puppy found at Jones County apartment complex

A 10-week-old puppy is recovering after an anonymous call about abuse to a Pine Belt rescue.

Southern Cross Animal Rescue said the caller told them a small puppy was being abused at an apartment complex in Jones County. In a Facebook post, the rescue said it was an "urgent situation" since dead dogs had been discovered at the same location before.

A witness told SCAR children had been kicking and throwing rocks at the puppy for several days.

SCAR said the puppy suffered a broken leg. An X-ray showed the fracture to be in a spiral pattern, which led them to believe someone had twisted his leg to the point of breaking.

SCAR said Colby is "moving around very well" in his splint and will remain in foster care until his injury is healed. He will then be neutered and ready for adoption.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.