Petal woman charged with felony after sneaking out of court

A Petal woman who was initially facing misdemeanor charges has now been slapped with a felony, according to police.

Petal Police Detective Sammy Ray said Angela Malone was in court for an initial appearance Tuesday.

Ray said Malone was facing some misdemeanor charges, outstanding warrants, and a credit card fraud charge.

Sometime during her court appearance, Malone sneaked out of court and fled to an undisclosed location, according to Ray.

Police were notified and were able to locate and arrest her within the hour.

Ray said Malone was charged with attempted felony escape, and resisting arrest.

Malone's bond was set at $35,000.

Ray said Malone is a habitual offender in the area and is also facing a domestic violence charge against her own mother, which is unrelated to the incident in court.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.