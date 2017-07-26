Hattiesburg to host "National Night Out Against Crime Kick-Off" event

The City of Hattiesburg is hosting a "National Night Out Against Crime Kick-Off" Thursday, July 27.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign to promote police partnerships between neighborhoods to build "safer, more caring places to live." This year, National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

Thursday's kick-off event will consist of city and county department exhibits, emergency vehicle tours, free food, free school supplies for children, tours of the African American Military History Museum, children’s activities, neighborhood competitions, trivia and more.

The City of Hattiesburg has hosted National Night Out for 27 of the 34 years the program has been in existence. Forrest County has partnered with the city for the last 10 years.

According to the city, Hattiesburg’s program is ranked 5th in the nation for cities with populations from 50,000 to 100,000.

"National Night Out Against Crime Kick-Off"

Thursday, July 27, 2017

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

C.E. Roy Community Center

300 East 5t St.

