Hattiesburg to host "National Night Out Against Crime Kick-Off" event

The City of Hattiesburg is hosting a "National Night Out Against Crime Kick-Off" Thursday, July 27. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign to promote police partnerships between neighborhoods to build "safer, more caring places to live." This year, National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. Thursday's kick-off event will consist of city and county department exhibits, emergency vehicle tours, free food, free ...More >>
Juanita Wise of Hattiesburg recently visited the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby to view a new exhibit about her father, Joseph Megehee.More >>