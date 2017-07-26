Southern Civitan plans for next meeting

LAUREL (WDAM) – Southern Civitan Club’s July meeting will be held July 27 from noon until 1 p.m. at Buffet Palace, located at 2132 Highway 15. Guest speaker is Sally Cary of Deaconess Hospice. The club is collecting new children’s socks to donate to the backpack program at St. Elmo Baptist Church. For more details, e-mail southerncivitan@gmail.com or call 601-422-7575.
The City of Hattiesburg is hosting a "National Night Out Against Crime Kick-Off" Thursday, July 27. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign to promote police partnerships between neighborhoods to build "safer, more caring places to live." This year, National Night Out will be held on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. Thursday's kick-off event will consist of city and county department exhibits, emergency vehicle tours, free food, free ...More >>
Juanita Wise of Hattiesburg recently visited the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum at Camp Shelby to view a new exhibit about her father, Joseph Megehee.More >>