Southern Civitan plans for next meeting - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Southern Civitan plans for next meeting

By Doug Morris, Producer
Connect

LAUREL (WDAM) – Southern Civitan Club’s July meeting will be held July 27 from noon until 1 p.m. at Buffet Palace, located at 2132 Highway 15.  Guest speaker is Sally Cary of Deaconess Hospice.  The club is collecting new children’s socks to donate to the backpack program at St. Elmo Baptist Church. For more details, e-mail southerncivitan@gmail.com or call 601-422-7575.

Copyright 2017 WDAM.  All rights reserved.    

Powered by Frankly