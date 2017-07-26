Forecast: Hotter and drier weather expected today.

Good morning, Pine Belt and happy Wednesday!

Much drier and hotter weather is on tap for the next several days as we highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

We will not rule out a thunderstorm somewhere but chances look slim.

Showers and thunderstorms do return for Saturday followed by drier air again Sunday into early next were may actually see lows in the upper 60s!

Stay tuned!