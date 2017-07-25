Suit filed over Oak Grove High volleyball facility

A Lamar County business has filed suit in the 15th Circuit Court to recover nearly $330,000 it says it is still owed for the construction of the Oak Grove High School Volleyball Facility.

Mike Rozier Construction Co., Inc., filed the complaint on June 6 against the Oak Grove Athletic Booster Club, Inc., accusing the organization of breach of contract and unjust enrichment and asking to “recover the outstanding balance” that it says remains due.

The complaint says the 14,960-square-foot facility was completed in October 2015 and has been used by the high school and Lamar County School District since that time.

Construction was undertaken in two phases, according to the suit, with Rozier Construction being “fully compensated” for the first phase, aside from “change orders.” The first phase included construction on the primary building, court and viewing stands.

The suit says that Rozier Construction has not received full payment on the second phase, which included construction of locker rooms, concession stand and restrooms.

The complaint says the total for the second phase totaled $525,464, which included $412,000 in original construction estimates and another $113,464 in “change orders” from both the first and second phases.

Of the second phase total, the complaint says the booster club had only paid $196,700, leaving an outstanding balance of $328,764.

The complaint asks for payment of the outstanding balance, interest, any appropriate penalties and attorney fees.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.