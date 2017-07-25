Jones County armed robbery suspects wanted - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Jones County armed robbery suspects wanted

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is searching for two suspects wanted for armed robbery.  

The Dollar General on Highway 84 East was robbed at gunpoint  on July 20 around 9:30 p.m., according to the Jones County Sheriff's Dept. 

Store cameras and witness descriptions list the armed robber as a black male wearing a hoodie. No description was available for the getaway vehicle or driver, according to JCSD. 

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact the Jones County Sheriff's Dept. at 601-425-3147.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly