Jones County armed robbery suspects wanted

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is searching for two suspects wanted for armed robbery.

The Dollar General on Highway 84 East was robbed at gunpoint on July 20 around 9:30 p.m., according to the Jones County Sheriff's Dept.

Store cameras and witness descriptions list the armed robber as a black male wearing a hoodie. No description was available for the getaway vehicle or driver, according to JCSD.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact the Jones County Sheriff's Dept. at 601-425-3147.

