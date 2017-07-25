Police: Several cars burglarized in Ellisville

Ellisville police are warning residents to lock their vehicles after several auto burglaries have been reported over the past two months.

According to police, the unidentified individuals have been going from house to house checking to see if cars are locked. If unlocked, police say they rummage through the vehicle's contents and steal anything of value.

EPD is asking the public's help in locating the suspects and also reminding residents to lock their cars and keep valuables out of sight.

