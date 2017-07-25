Ellisville police searching for suspects involved in church burglary

Ellisville police say two people broke into a church Monday morning and stole property, and it was all caught on video.

According to the Ellisville Police Department, the Ellisville Church of Christ was burglarized by two unidentified suspects in the early morning hours.

An undetermined amount of cash from the church office was also taken, according to police.

Police are asking the public's help in identifying the perpetrators. If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact Ellisville Police.

