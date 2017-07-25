Meridian man charged with two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable person

Attorney General Jim Hood announced the arrest and multi-count indictment of a man charged with two counts of felony exploitation of a vulnerable person.

Roger Lewis, Jr., 64, of Meridian, was arrested Monday in Lauderdale County by investigators with the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

According to Hood, Lewis is accused of stealing two banking cards from the victim and withdrawing more than $250 from each card for his personal use between November 2016 and January 2017.

He was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail without bond.

If convicted of both counts, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

