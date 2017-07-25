'Home Town" star responds to comments on her relationship

Local star of HGTV's reality television show Home Town took to Instagram to respond to criticism she received regarding her on-screen relationship with her husband.

Erin Napier of Laurel is a co-host of Home Town with her husband, Ben Napier, in which they renovate historic homes in Laurel. Erin revealed on Instagram that she had received an email from a viewer criticizing the way her husband is constantly touching her on TV.

"It makes her sick because it reminds her of men who treat women like objects, which made me hurt for her," Erin wrote.

Napier went on to reveal that she is extremely introverted, making her job as a television host very difficult at times. The viewer criticized the touching as objectifying, but in reality, it is more of just a comforting embrace.

"Every time he touches my arm, my back, it's letting me know I'm not alone. He's always right there, and then I'm not nervous anymore," Erin wrote.

Fellow HGTV star Joanna Gaines of Fixer Upper commented on the post showing her support.

The response has received much positive attention online and serves as a reminder to not so quickly judge others we do not know.

