Online grocery shopping begins at Hattiesburg Walmarts

Walmart customers have a new convenient service they can take advantage of.



Online grocery shopping is being offered at the Highway 49 and Highway 98 locations.



Shoppers can visit walmart.com/grocery to register for the program.



Each location has specific product inventory, delivery times and pickup schedules.



Walmart said it has 30,000 to 40,000 items to choose from, including fresh produce, meats and dairy products.



Same day pickup is also available.



The program can be accessed on a desktop computer or through a mobile app.



By noon on Tuesday, the first day the service was available at the Highway 49 Walmart, nearly 20 people had already placed an order and several had already come by to pick up their order.

