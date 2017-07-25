Man sentenced to prison for statutory rape of Hub City teen

A Hattiesburg man has been sentenced to prison for statutory rape of a Hub City teen.

Corneilous Mackey Sr., 41, pleaded guilty to one count of statutory rape on Monday before in Forrest County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to 30 years, with 15 years suspended, ordered to register as a sex offender, and to pay a $2,500 fine.

Mackey Sr. and his son Henry Mackey Jr., 19, were both charged in the crime that occurred in August 2016 in the 800 block of West 4th Street in Hattiesburg.

Henry pleaded guilty in February to statutory rape and touching of a child for lustful purposes.

He was set to be sentenced after giving his testimony against his co-defendant and father, Mackey Sr., and with the guilty plea, no date has been set for his sentencing.

