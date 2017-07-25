Southern Pine Electric seeking photos for limited edition book

Southern Pine Electric is in the process of compiling information for a history book, and need residents help.

Southern Pine Electric is seeking residents to submit old and new photographs of members, homes and businesses within Southern Pine’s service area for a chance to get published in the upcoming limited edition book from 1938 – 2017.

The company is looking for pictures portraying life before electricity that may include people, homes, businesses and churches. The book is scheduled for release in November of 2018 and will feature 160 pages of Southern Pine’s history. The book will be filled with 250 photographs submitted by readers.

Photo prints are preferred. All size prints will be accepted. Multiple entries are encouraged but all entries must be accompanied by a completed entry form and entry pieces must be clearly identified.

Photocopies of the form will be accepted.

According to officials with Southern Pines, it is important to have the location of the picture and identification of people clearly marked. A 25-word caption about the picture and its history of the area is also offered.

Due to the limited number of photos used for the book, all photos will be reviewed and final selection will be at the discretion of Southern Pine Electric and The Donning Company Publishers. A self-addressed envelope should be included with your submission in order for your entry to be returned after delivery of the book. Southern Pine and The Donning Company Publishers make every effort to protect and secure all entries, but cannot take responsibility for loss or damage due to shipping. Your entry will imply agreement with the above stated conditions.

The deadline for photo submission is November 30, 2017. To request a photo entry form, please email us at info@southerpine.coop.

