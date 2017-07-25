Two suspects sought in connection with Hub City armed robbery

Two suspects are wanted in connection to an armed robbery in the Hub City. Source: HPD

Hattiesburg police are searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery at a gas station last week.

According to Hattiesburg police, on July 18 two male suspects entered the Shell Finish Line gas station on Hardy Street with their faces covered.

HPD said one suspect displayed a weapon to the clerk and collected money from the register.

The suspects took cash and cigarettes from the station and fled on foot, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspects are encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 601-545-4971.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.