Food delivery service growing in Hub City

A Hub City delivery service is growing, making getting some of your favorite foods that don't normally deliver accessible with just a click of a mouse.

Take Out Express in Hattiesburg opened in 2015 after the owner, Alandis James, was tired of only being able to have pizza and wings delivered to his home.

"We saw a similar service to ours started in Oklahoma City, so we thought why not bring it here?" said Julian Hurt, Manager of Take Out Express.

Hurt said the business started small, having partnerships with just two restaurants in town.

"Once we started working with them, the business just grew," Hurt said.

According to Hurt, the ordering placement is simple. People who want food from one of their partners orders through their website.

"We do have a minimum order," said Hurt. "Your delivery fee is based on mileage, so we charge three dollars for two and a half miles minimum, and then 75 cents per mile after that."

Hurt said the delivery service will pick up the food, and deliver it anywhere in Hattiesburg.

"We are constantly delivering," Hurt said. "We deliver from Canebreak to Camp Shelby."

According to Hurt, the service does not expand into Petal.

Hours of delivery are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Currently, eight restaurants in Hattiesburg have teamed up with the service.

Kalen Recob, manager at Glory Bound Gyro Company, said they have worked with the service for years and love it.

"Julian comes by at least daily and offers a great service, we have been working with him for years and will continue to do that, it's great," Recob said. "If you're looking for 'to go' food and don't want to get out in the weather or whatever it is, you can call Julian and I'm sure he will take care of you."

