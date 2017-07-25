Food delivery service growing in Hub City

Ellisville police say two people broke into a church Monday morning and stole property, and it was all caught on video.More >>
Attorney General Jim Hood announced the arrest and multi-count indictment of a man charged with two counts of felony exploitation of a vulnerable person.More >>
Local star of HGTV's reality television show Home Town took to Instagram to respond to criticism she received regarding her on-screen relationship with her husband. Erin Napier of Laurel is a co-host of Home Town with her husband, Ben Napier, in which they renovate historic homes in Laurel. Erin revealed on Instagram that she had received an email from a viewer criticizing the way her husband is constantly touching her on TV. "It makes he...More >>
Walmart customers have a new convenient service they can take advantage of. Online grocery shopping is being offered at the Highway 49 and Highway 98 locations. Shoppers can visit walmart.com/groceryMore >>
