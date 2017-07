Good morning Pine Belt!

You may want to have an umbrella today as we are expected thunderstorms that may produce heavy rains in some areas. This will result with highs in the 80s.

Drier and hotter weather is expected to move and hang around through Friday with highs in the mid 90s. Of there will be a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm but no too many are expected.

A good chance for rain returns Saturday followed drier air again by Sunday into next week.