USM football players report

From Southern Miss Sports Information:

University of Southern Mississippi football coach Jay Hopson said the Golden Eagles will have a full complement of players on hand when the team takes to the practice field Wednesday morning to open preseason practice.

Hopson said 105 players checked in Monday, the maximum number of scholarship and non-scholarship players allowed to practice before the first day of classes for the fall semester.

“Reporting day is exciting because football is here,” Hopson said. “Our guys are ready to get started. We have pretty much everyone here and we are healthy, knock on wood, and just looking to getting started.”

Players spent Monday morning getting squared away at their dorms, taking physicals and being fitted for equipment.

After a mid-afternoon team meeting, the players took a dinner break before reconvening for an evening meeting.

The majority of Tuesday will be spent in meetings before the team takes the field Wednesday.

The Golden Eagles, who finished 7-6 last year, open the 2017 season at 3 p.m. on Sept 2 when they host the University of Kentucky at Roberts Stadium.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.