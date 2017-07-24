SEMRHI hosts immunization fair across Pine Belt

The Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative wants parents and kids to be prepared for school. The initiative's outreach marketing coordinator, Will Harvey, said that's why they are hosting a back to school immunization fair throughout the Pine Belt. "This is the last week of the immunization fair. We started July 10th. It's something that we do each year. It's a give back to the community. We want to make sure the kids have all of their shots when they are getting ready ...More >>
