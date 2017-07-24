SEMRHI hosts immunization fair across Pine Belt

The Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative wants parents and kids to be prepared for school.

The initiative's outreach marketing coordinator, Will Harvey, said that's why they are hosting a back to school immunization fair throughout the Pine Belt.



"This is the last week of the immunization fair," Harvey said. "We started July 10th. It's something that we do each year. It's a give back to the community. We want to make sure the kids have all of their shots when they are getting ready to go back to school."



This year the initiative is offering something extra.



“We also give a little incentive, we do school supplies so if the kids get an immunization, a dental screening and a wellness screening then we are able to offer those school supplies as well,” Harvey said.



The state requires kids to have these vaccines before school, and this year kids entering 7th grade need the t-dap shot.

Each child must receive an immunization, well child check-up, or dental screening in order to be eligible for free school supplies, organization officials said.

Here are the locations:

N.R. Burger School & Community Clinic located at 180 WSF Tatum Drive Ext, Hattiesburg, MS 39401. 601-450-0805

Brooklyn Family Health Center located at 44 Brooklyn-Janice Rd., Brooklyn, MS 39401. 601-582-1188.

Hattiesburg Community Dental Center located at 68 Old Airport Rd. Hattiesburg, MS 39401.601-583-4800.

Hattiesburg Public School & Community Clinic located at 404 Lillie Burney Street, Hattiesburg, MS 39401. 601-450-6500.

Petal School Clinic located at 36 Panther Stadium, Petal, MS 39465. 601-450-2144

New Augusta Family Health Center located at 404 Main St., New Augusta, MS 39462. 601-964-8391.

