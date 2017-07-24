More charges added for Hub City armed robbery suspects

Two Hattiesburg men are behind bars, facing felony charges in connection to multiple crimes in the Hub City.

Two Hattiesburg armed robbery suspects have had additional charges added after being arrested over the weekend.

Thaddieus Cooper, 23, and Franklin Donaldson, 28, were both arrested at the Inn on the Hill around 11 p.m. Friday by Hattiesburg police.

Donaldson had active warrants for three hotel robberies in the Hub City, according to Hattiesburg police. Donaldson was initially charged with three counts of armed robbery in connection to hotel robberies at Sleep Inn, Super 8 and Howard Johnson.

Cooper was initially charged with one count of armed robbery, aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred at 801 James Street.

On Monday Hattieburg police added another charge of armed robbery to each suspect for a robbery that occurred on July 20 at 196 Old Airport Road.

According to Hattiesburg police, the two men are allegedly affiliated with the 74 Hoover gang.

The two men are currently booked in the Forrest County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-Stop.

