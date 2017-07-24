Laurel man charged with fraud - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Laurel man charged with fraud

John Umstead. Photo courtesy of Jones County Sheriff's Dept. John Umstead. Photo courtesy of Jones County Sheriff's Dept.
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A Jones County man has been charged with fraud after reportedly using a false identity to collect funds.

Jones County Sheriff's Investigators said John Umstead, 49, of Laurel was working under a contract with a medical  coding company using another's identity. Investigators were made aware of the possibly fraudulent activity on June 22, according to a press release from the Jones County Sheriff's Department. 

An ongoing investigation found that Umstead collected money under the fraudulent identity for over two months, with funds in excess of $5,500.

Authorities arrested him on July 21, and he was charged with Fraud: Obtain Thing of Value by False Identification and his bond set at $5,000, according to the release. 

