Couple charged with residential burglary

A couple has been charged with residential burglary, according to the Forrest County Sheriff's Office.

Detective Nick Calico with FCSO said that deputies responded to the scene of a residential burglary on Sunday.

After the report was taken, Calico said deputies remembered seeing Aubrey Goff and Gabriel West with the items reported stolen in their pickup truck during a traffic stop the night before.

Deputies took Goff and West into custody on Irma Street in Petal shortly after.

Both were charged with residential burglary, and appeared in court on Monday. Their bonds were set at $15,000 each.

Calico said all stolen items have been recovered.

