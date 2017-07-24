Volunteers brave rain to repair tornado-damaged home - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Volunteers brave rain to repair tornado-damaged home

By Stephen Moody, Reporter
R3SM and volunteers continue to work on Petal home. Photo credit WDAM R3SM and volunteers continue to work on Petal home. Photo credit WDAM
PETAL, MS (WDAM) -

On a rainy Monday morning, volunteers worked hard to repair a home in Petal. The roof was destroyed during the tornado in January.

In May, WDAM caught up with R3SM when they teamed up with a volunteer group from Florida to work on the same home.

New Oregon United Methodist Church is the volunteer group from Alabama. The church has been repairing homes on mission trips for 28 years.

“We feel like it’s our purpose as called by Christ. We’ve been doing these mission trips for 28 years. We just feel like we should serve others,” said mission coordinator Jeff Boatwright.

The church brought over 50 people to the pine belt to assist in tornado relief. Boatwright said they enjoy it more than people think.

“It’s always very rewarding to help others. They feel like they get more out of helping others, and they feel like they benefit more than they help. It’s just very rewarding,” said Boatwright.

The church will stay in the pine belt for the rest of the week. They will assist in the complete rebuild of a Petal home on Tuesday.

R3SM volunteer coordinator Chris Adams praised the volunteers as they worked through the rain.

“Without these volunteers, nothing happens here,” said Adams.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

    •   
