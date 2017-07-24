Flash flooding sweeps through Carnes

On a rainy Monday morning, volunteers worked hard to repair a home in Petal.More >>
Flash flooding swept through the Wiggins/Lumberton area this morning. It's estimated that Lumberton got 4-7 inches of rain from 5 a.m. to noon, Wiggins estimated around 6-8 inches. One neighbor in Carne said she left out a paint bucket, yesterday and it was filled within hours. Roads were flooded and water alongside the roads turned into small streams. National Weather Service says if you experience flash flooding do not drive through the waters and move to higher grounds.
A Laurel man is facing burglary and drug charges after a incident last week.
Hattiesburg Police are investigating after a man reported he was shot in the arm after an argument.
Jeff Armstrong is a son, brother, husband and a heart transplant survivor.
