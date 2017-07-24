Laurel man facing drug, burglary charges

A Laurel man is facing burglary and drug charges after a incident last week.

According to Laurel police, a victim reported several items stolen from their 1st Avenue home on Thursday.

After further investigation, police were led to Frederick D. Cooley, 37, as a suspect in connection to the burglary.

Officers arrested Cooley on 1st Avenue and 11th Street. At the time of arrest, Cooley had a small amount of meth in his possession.

Cooley faces one count of possession of methamphetamine, and one count of burglary.

He is expected be in court Monday.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.