HPD: Man says he was shot in the arm during an argument

Hattiesburg police are investigating after a man reported he was shot in the arm after an argument.

According to Lt. LaTosha Myers-Mitchell, the victim told police the incident happened on Thursday, July 20th, on the 900 Block of Bell Street. Lt. Myers-Mitchell said the man reported the incident on Sunday.

The victim told authorities he was in a verbal altercation with another man, who he stated was an acquaintance, when he shot him in the arm.

Lt. Myers-Mitchell said there were no additional injuries reported.

There is no one in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

