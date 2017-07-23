Miss Hospitality 2017 crowned in Hattiesburg

On July 10, 2017, 16 servicemen were killed when a KC-130 crashed in a soybean field in Leflore County. The plane flew out of Cherry Point, North Carolina on its way to deliver personnel and equipment to the Naval Air Field El Centro, California when it went down in Mississippi. 15 U.S. Marines and one Navy Corpsman were killed.More >>
On July 10, 2017, 16 servicemen were killed when a KC-130 crashed in a soybean field in Leflore County. The plane flew out of Cherry Point, North Carolina on its way to deliver personnel and equipment to the Naval Air Field El Centro, California when it went down in Mississippi. 15 U.S. Marines and one Navy Corpsman were killed.More >>
There's a new Miss Hospitality in Mississippi. Emma Grace McGrew, of Booneville, was crowned Miss Hospitality 2017 at the Saenger Theater in Hattiesburg. WDAM 7 caught up with the 18-year-old after the ceremony Saturday night. "I'm still in shock, honestly," said McGrew. "But I can not wait to love Mississippi more and to love it better." 25 contestants from across the state made their way to the Hub City this past week to participate in a...More >>
There's a new Miss Hospitality in Mississippi. Emma Grace McGrew, of Booneville, was crowned Miss Hospitality 2017 at the Saenger Theater in Hattiesburg. WDAM 7 caught up with the 18-year-old after the ceremony Saturday night. "I'm still in shock, honestly," said McGrew. "But I can not wait to love Mississippi more and to love it better." 25 contestants from across the state made their way to the Hub City this past week to participate in a...More >>