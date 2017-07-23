Traffic stop leads to 7 grams of Crystal Meth in Perry County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Traffic stop leads to 7 grams of Crystal Meth in Perry County

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
Vanessa Lynn Ferguson. Source: Perry County Sherriff's Office.
Source: Perry County Sheriff's Office. Source: Perry County Sheriff's Office.
PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A woman is behind bars in Perry County after deputies found about seven grams of crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

According to the Perry County Sheriff's Office, a K-9 unit made the traffic stop on Thomas Creek Road Saturday night.

Vanessa Lynn Ferguson, 39, of New Augusta was arrested.  She is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent and bringing contraband into a correctional facility.

