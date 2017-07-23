Traffic stop leads to 7 grams of Crystal Meth in Perry County

A woman is behind bars in Perry County after deputies found about seven grams of crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop. According to the Perry County Sheriff's Office, a K-9 unit made the traffic stop on Thomas Creek Road Saturday night. Vanessa Lynn Ferguson, 39, of New Augusta was arrested. She is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent and bringing contraband into a correctional facility. Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.More >>
The new Miss Hospitality has been crowned in Hattiesburg. She is Emma Grace McGrew, 18, of Booneville.More >>
"Families make up the community, parents make up the community," said Boney. "We know, through research, when the community and parents are involved in schools, students perform better." "It's an exciting time," Boney said. "We want parents to know we need them to be involved and we want students to know we are headed for success and we will have a good school year."More >>
