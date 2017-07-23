Miss Hospitality 2017 crowned in Hattiesburg - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Miss Hospitality 2017 crowned in Hattiesburg

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Emma Grace McGrew of Booneville is crowned the 2017 Mississippi Miss Hospitality in Hattiesburg Saturday night. Photo credit WDAM. Emma Grace McGrew of Booneville is crowned the 2017 Mississippi Miss Hospitality in Hattiesburg Saturday night. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A new Miss Hospitality has been crowned in Hattiesburg. 

She is Emma Grace McGrew, 18, of Booneville. 

McGrew won the 2017 Mississippi Miss Hospitality Pageant, which was held at the Saenger Theater Friday and Saturday night.     

First runner up is Taylor Phillips, who represented Neshoba County.

McGrew will now spend the next year as the state's goodwill ambassador, promoting tourism and economic development in Mississippi. 

She will be attending Northeast Mississippi Community College in the fall and also plans to attend Mississippi State University.  

25 contestants from across the state took part in this year's pageant. 

It was the 20th year for the Hub City to host the event.  

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

