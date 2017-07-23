Miss Hospitality 2017 crowned in Hattiesburg

The new Miss Hospitality has been crowned in Hattiesburg. She is Emma Grace McGrew, 18, of Booneville.More >>
"Families make up the community, parents make up the community," said Boney. "We know, through research, when the community and parents are involved in schools, students perform better." "It's an exciting time," Boney said. "We want parents to know we need them to be involved and we want students to know we are headed for success and we will have a good school year."More >>
Checkpoints set up by the Perry County Sheriff's Office led to two drug arrests on Friday night. Perry County Deputies set up driver license checkpoints on Old River Road and Pumping Station Road. One arrest was made on each road, according to a post from the Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page. Deputies arrested Channing Rodriguez Carter, 31, for felony possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), and Joseph Ryan Scronce, 32, was arrested for ...More >>
