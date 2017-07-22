Checkpoints lead to two drug arrests in Perry County

Checkpoints set up by the Perry County Sheriff's Office led to two drug arrests on Friday night.

Perry County Deputies set up driver license checkpoints on Old River Road and Pumping Station Road. One arrest was made on each road, according to a post from the Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page.

Deputies arrested Channing Rodriguez Carter, 31, for felony possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), and Joseph Ryan Scronce, 32, was arrested for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance (meth and OxyContin), according to the post.

