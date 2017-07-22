Checkpoints lead to two drug arrests in Perry County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Checkpoints lead to two drug arrests in Perry County

Checkpoints lead to 2 drug arrests in Perry County. Photo Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff's Office Checkpoints lead to 2 drug arrests in Perry County. Photo Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff's Office
PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Checkpoints set up by the Perry County Sheriff's Office led to two drug arrests on Friday night.

Perry County Deputies set up driver license checkpoints on Old River Road and Pumping Station Road. One arrest was made on each road, according to a post from the Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page

Deputies arrested Channing Rodriguez Carter, 31, for felony possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), and Joseph Ryan Scronce, 32, was arrested for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance (meth and OxyContin), according to the post. 

