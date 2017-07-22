Checkpoints lead to two drug arrests in Perry County

"Families make up the community, parents make up the community," said Boney. "We know, through research, when the community and parents are involved in schools, students perform better." "It's an exciting time," Boney said. "We want parents to know we need them to be involved and we want students to know we are headed for success and we will have a good school year."More >>
Checkpoints set up by the Perry County Sheriff's Office led to two drug arrests on Friday night. Perry County Deputies set up driver license checkpoints on Old River Road and Pumping Station Road. One arrest was made on each road, according to a post from the Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page. Deputies arrested Channing Rodriguez Carter, 31, for felony possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), and Joseph Ryan Scronce, 32, was arrested for ...More >>
Scooby-Doo, Captain America and other superheroes were at JavaWerks on Saturday to help raise money for the memorial foundation for a fallen Hattiesburg Police Officer. Officers Liquori Tate and Benjamin Deen were shot during a traffic stop on May 9, 2015, on East 4th Street. Both officers later died at Forrest General Hospital from their injuries. So far, three people have been sentenced in their murders.More >>
Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Hattiesburg man was killed after driving the wrong way on I-59 Friday night. Master Sergeant Brent Barfield, Public Information Officer for MHP Troop 6, said James Dawkins, 58, was driving northbound in the southbound land of I-59 when he collided head-on with another vehicle. The accident happened around 11:00 p.m. near mile marker 52 in Lamar County. Dawkins died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Barfield said the 21-yea...More >>
