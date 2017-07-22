"Community Rocking" for new year at Hattiesburg High School

Parents of Hattiesburg High School students are headed to campus during the summer to get ready for the new school year.

"Community Rocking" was held Saturday morning at HHS, a way for parents and the community to get involved before the first day of school.

"Families make up the community, parents make up the community," said Hattiesburg High School Principal Eric Boney. "We know, through research, when the community and parents are involved in schools, students perform better."

Boney joins Hattiesburg Public School District after serving as the assistant principal at Petal High School since 2003. Boney, a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, is also a member of the U.S. Army Reserves.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker told parents he thinks there are three keys to success in education: resources, good leadership and community involvement.

"Parents set the expectations for their children, parents do a lot," said Mayor Barker. "Being involved in the lives of their children and their school is so critical in terms of how our students will perform. Students will rise to the level of expectations that e give them."

Councilmen Jeffrey George and Nicholas Brown were also at the event, something George said they felt was important before the school year.

"This is 365 days a year that we have to be involved in what's happening in the lives of these students," George said. "Not only what's happening in the classroom, but on the weekends, throughout the summer, providing them opportunities to better themselves and figure out what they want to do with their lives."

"It's an exciting time," Boney said. "We want parents to know we need them to be involved and we want students to know we are headed for success and we will have a good school year."

The first day of school for the Hattiesburg Public School District is Friday, August 4, 2017.