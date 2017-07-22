Man critically injured after Jones County electrocution

A Friday afternoon electrocution in Jones County left one man critically injured.

The electrocution happened at Pitts Swabbing Service on Highway 84 East when a man operating an oil derrick reportedly came into contact with a high voltage cable, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council. After part of the vehicle came into contact with the cable, the man was electrocuted by tens of thousands of volts and sustained significant burns.

The man was alive when emergency personnel arrived and was transported to a Laurel hospital where he will likely be air-lifted to a facility that specializes in treating burns, according to the release.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, Powers and Sanderville Volunteer Fire Departments, Jones County Fire officials, EMServ Ambulance Service and Jones County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.

