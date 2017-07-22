"Superhero Saturday" held for Liquori Tate Memorial Foundation

Scooby-Doo, Captain America and other superheroes were at JavaWerks on Saturday to help raise money for the memorial foundation for a fallen Hattiesburg Police Officer. Officers Liquori Tate and Benjamin Deen were shot during a traffic stop on May 9, 2015, on East 4th Street. Both officers later died at Forrest General Hospital from their injuries. So far, three people have been sentenced in their murders.More >>
Scooby-Doo, Captain America and other superheroes were at JavaWerks on Saturday to help raise money for the memorial foundation for a fallen Hattiesburg Police Officer. Officers Liquori Tate and Benjamin Deen were shot during a traffic stop on May 9, 2015, on East 4th Street. Both officers later died at Forrest General Hospital from their injuries. So far, three people have been sentenced in their murders.More >>
Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Hattiesburg man was killed after driving the wrong way on I-59 Friday night. Master Sergeant Brent Barfield, Public Information Officer for MHP Troop 6, said James Dawkins, 58, was driving northbound in the southbound land of I-59 when he collided head-on with another vehicle. The accident happened around 11:00 p.m. near mile marker 52 in Lamar County. Dawkins died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Barfield said the 21-yea...More >>
Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Hattiesburg man was killed after driving the wrong way on I-59 Friday night. Master Sergeant Brent Barfield, Public Information Officer for MHP Troop 6, said James Dawkins, 58, was driving northbound in the southbound land of I-59 when he collided head-on with another vehicle. The accident happened around 11:00 p.m. near mile marker 52 in Lamar County. Dawkins died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Barfield said the 21-yea...More >>
A Friday afternoon electrocution in Jones County left one man critically injured. The electrocution happened at Pitts Swabbing Service on Highway 84 East when a man operating an oil derrick reportedly came into contact with a high voltage cable, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council. After part of the vehicle came into contact with the cable, the man was electrocuted by tens of thousands of volts and sustained significant burns. The man was a...More >>
A Friday afternoon electrocution in Jones County left one man critically injured. The electrocution happened at Pitts Swabbing Service on Highway 84 East when a man operating an oil derrick reportedly came into contact with a high voltage cable, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council. After part of the vehicle came into contact with the cable, the man was electrocuted by tens of thousands of volts and sustained significant burns. The man was a...More >>