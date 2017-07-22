"Superhero Saturday" held for Liquori Tate Memorial Foundation

Scooby-Doo, Captain America and other superheroes were at JavaWerks on Saturday to help raise money for the memorial foundation for a fallen Hattiesburg Police Officer.

Officers Liquori Tate and Benjamin Deen were shot during a traffic stop on May 9, 2015, on East 4th Street. Both officers later died at Forrest General Hospital from their injuries. So far, three people have been sentenced in their murders.

"Superhero Saturday" was held Saturday at JavaWerks on Hardy Street. All money raised will go to The Officer Liquori Tate Memorial Fund. Family members of Tate said the fund will go to encouraging positive relationships between police officers and communities.

"The foundation's mission is to improve, build, encourage and nurture the relationship between police officers and their communities," said Llewellyn Tate, Liquori's uncle.

"He gave his life to something he dearly believed in and something that he always wanted to be, so we thought this would be perfect," said Tate. "The need for the relationship to be improved between the police and the community is so advent these days."

To learn more about The Officer Liquori Tate Memorial Foundation, head to tragedyintotriump.org.

There are also two funds opening in memory of Officers Deen and Tate. You can find information on the Officers Deen and Tate Memorial Funds here.

