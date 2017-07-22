One killed, four injured after head-on collision on I-59 near Purvis

One killed, four injured after head-on collision on I-59 near Pu - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
By Charles Herrington, Reporter
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Mississippi Highway Patrol said a Hattiesburg man was killed after driving the wrong way on I-59 Friday night.

Master Sergeant Brent Barfield, Public Information Officer for MHP Troop 6, said James Dawkins, 58, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-59 when he collided head-on with another vehicle. 

The accident happened around 11:00 p.m. near mile marker 52 in Lamar County.  Officials said Dawkins died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Barfield said the 21-year-old driver of the car hit head-on was transported to Forrest General Hospital with moderate injuries.

A third car was also involved in the wreck.  Barfield said that car, with five passengers, rear-ended the car involved in the wreck.  Three of the five of those passengers were transported with injuries, not believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation. 

