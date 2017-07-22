One dead, four injured in three vehicle wreck near Purvis

These vehicles were involved in a three-car fatal accident on I-59 near Purvis Friday night. Photo credit WDAM.

This vehicle was involved in a three-car fatal accident on I-59 near Purvis Friday night. Photo credit WDAM.

One person was killed and four others were injured in a three-vehicle accident on Interstate-59 near Purvis late Friday night.

Details are incomplete, but the Mississippi Highway Patrol said it happened just after eleven o'clock in the southbound lane near mile marker 52.

The Highway Patrol said one of the vehicles was headed the wrong way when it struck another one.

A third vehicle was also involved.

The Highway Patrol said all of the injured were transported by ambulance to the hospital.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The Highway Patrol has not yet released the name of the person who was killed.

