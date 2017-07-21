Player of the Pine Belt: Purvis' CJ Bolar

When you're a highly recruited wide receiver, there are plenty of players with plans on denying you the opportunity to do what you do best. Maybe even your own teammates. This was the case for CJ Bolar one early morning session.

"I don't know what got into to his head or who got into his head,' Bolar. "But it's all friendly competition. He just got bold all of a sudden. I don't know."

This was a fun moment but for Bolar the results mirror what he does on Friday nights in the fall. That's make plays.

"He's got great ball skills down the field," Purvis coach Perry Wheat said. "He runs good routes. He's physical blocking so he's got all the tools. There's no doubt about that. He's going to be an outstanding player."

The 6-foot-2 Bolar put up 18 touchdowns and over 1,000 all-purpose yards a year ago. Now entering his final high school run, Bolar is enjoying the moment.

"It's going to be hard when it all comes to an end but I'm enjoying it right now," Bolar said.

Wheat said Bolar's presence extends to the practice field.

"He just gets better and better," Wheat said. "The thing I love about him is he's such a great leader and person first of all. He's a better person than he is a player. He's a great influence on his teammates. A lot of guys get a little attention and it all goes inside. Not him. He continues to get better."

Bolar is currently fielding college offers from all across the map, this after decomitting from Iowa State earlier this year. His list includes Louisville and Mississippi State. When it comes to making a decision, Bolar said family will play a huge part.

"Just thinking about how they changed me into a man and molded me into the man that I am right now," Bolar said. "For them not to see me play in the stands. (It's a) fifteen hour drive. It's hard for them. So I made a decision."

Pretty soon Bolar will be back to doing what he does best, against whoever challenges him.

"He's just got integrity and he's smart and the kids look to him (and) his ability," Wheat said. "He's just got that "it" factor.

