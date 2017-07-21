Preliminary competition for Miss Hospitality Pageant held Friday

The preliminary competition for the Mississippi Miss Hospitality Pageant was held in Hattiesburg Friday night. Photo credit WDAM.

Twenty-five young women from across Mississippi took the Saenger Theater stage Friday night during the preliminary competition of the annual Mississippi Miss Hospitality Pageant.

A parade of contestants was followed by the Little Black Dress-Commercial and Evening Gown competitions.

The finals will be held Saturday night, also at the Saenger Theater, beginning at eight o'clock.

Miss Hospitality helps promote tourism and economic development in Mississippi.

Hattiesburg has hosted the event for 20 years.

The first pageant was held in 1949.

