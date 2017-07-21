Camp Create allows kids to express themselves through art

Children put on a show for friends and family after a week long arts camp. Source: WDAM

Camp Create in Hattiesburg finished a week long immersion into the world of visual arts, musical theater and creative movement.

The camp put all their newly learned skills to the test with a Camp Create Showcase.

Family and friends attended the show, which was held at the Thirsty Hippo Friday afternoon.

About 40 Hattiesburg kids participated in the camp.

"A lot of this is directed-creative free play," said Camp Director Abigail Lenz-Allen. "We give them lots of great opportunities to do and try different things and different mediums and we kind of just let them be."

The kids made the props and the costumes and even wrote the show using a Mad Libs format.

They filled in the nouns and the verbs to create songs and the story used in the showcase.

Camp Create is held twice a year.

