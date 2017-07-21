Protecting your pet's paws from hot sidewalks

Many people enjoy spending time outside during the summer, and so do pets.

Pet owners need to be careful when walking animals across the pavement.

"If it's 75 degrees outside, you can add 50 degrees to the heat of asphalt," said According to Dr. William Morris with Petal Animal Clinic. "So on a 90 degree day which we see here quite often, that's the equivalent to 140 degree temperature on the asphalt."

That can cause severe burns on your pets paws.

"A good rule of thumb to remember is to go outside and put the back of your hand on the pavement.," said Morris. "If you can't keep it there for ten seconds, then its not safe to walk your dog."

