Meridian man charged for exploiting vulnerable adult

Attorney General Jim Hood announced the indictment and arrest of a 28-year-old on one charge of exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Christopher Josh Dean was arrested Wednesday in Meridian and booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.

He is accused of taking $2,150 from the account of the victim, according to Hood. D

Bond was not set, and he is awaiting his initial appearance.

If convicted, Dean faces up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

This case was investigated by Merritt Berry and will be prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Marvin Sanders.

