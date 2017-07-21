VIDEO: Man wanted for questioning in connection to trailer theft - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

VIDEO: Man wanted for questioning in connection to trailer theft

By Eddie Robertson, Reporter
Connect
Ellisville police want to help identify this man for questioning after a trailer was stolen. Source: EPD Ellisville police want to help identify this man for questioning after a trailer was stolen. Source: EPD
ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

Ellisville police are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for questioning in connection to a trailer theft. 

Security footage shows the man with the trailer during the first week of July. 

The burglary happened at C&C Rentals on County Home Road in Ellisville.

It is being investigated as a commercial burglary.

Police say he was last seen driving a red Dodge pickup truck. 

If anyone has any information on the man's identity, call police at at 601-477-9252. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly