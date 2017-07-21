'Superhero Saturday' to benefit Liquori Tate Foundation

Pine Belt area law enforcement officers will gather with comic book and TV cartoon fans Saturday to raise money for a foundation that honors a Hattiesburg police officer killed in the line of duty.



"Superhero Saturday" will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at JavaWerks Coffeehouse.



It will raise money for the Liquori Tate Memorial Foundation.



Tate and fellow officer Benjamin Deen were were shot and killed during a traffic stop on May 9, 2015.



Organizers said 'Superhero Saturday' is a Touch-a-Truck-style event, giving children a chance to view police and other emergency vehicles up close.



They also said characters from cartoon TV shows like "Scooby-Doo" and "Captain America" will also attend.



Another "Superhero Saturday" event to benefit the Hattiesburg Fire Department Benevolent Fund is being planned for mid-August.