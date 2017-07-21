Hub City man jailed in connection to shooting incidents

A Hattiesburg man is behind bars in connection to a pair of shootings that happened in the Hub City.

Tedarron Price, 24, turned himself into Hattiesburg Police Thursday night, according to Hattiesburg Police Capt. Branden McLemore.

McLemore added that he is “allegedly affiliated with the 74 Hoovers,” and that he was being sought for shootings that happened on July 3rd and July 9th in the 900 block of Dabbs Street.

“Both times he was shooting into the air, and no one was hit or injured in the incident,” said McLemore.

McLemore said an anonymous citizen called in a tip that helped police in the investigation.

Price is currently booked in the Forrest County Jail and charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. His bond was set at $25,000 during his initial appearance.

McLemore said the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.