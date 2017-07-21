HPD releases photo of hotel robbery suspect

HPD is searching for this suspect in connection to three hotel robberies. Source: HPD

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in solving three hotel robberies in the Hub City.

On Sunday, a suspect entered 6603 U.S. Highway 49, the Sleep Inn & Suites, inquiring about a room. The suspect left and returned within minutes displaying a handgun and demanding money, according to a release from HPD.

On Monday, that same suspect entered 2 Churchill Street, Super 8, displaying a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, according to Hattiesburg police.

On Tuesday, just after 5 a.m., that same suspect forced entry into the dining area door of 6541 U.S. Highway 49, Howard Johnson hotel. According to Hattiesburg police, the suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and took cash from the desk drawer.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’6 to 5’10 with a stocky or thick muscular build. The suspect approached and fled all of the scenes on foot, and is believed to be armed with a silver and black handgun.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg police or metro crime stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

