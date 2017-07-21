Miss Hospitality contestants sign autographs before first night of pageant

The contestants in this year's Mississippi Miss Hospitality Pageant met fans face-to-face at the Hattiesburg Zoo Friday afternoon.



They signed autographs and posed for photos at the last public outreach event before the pageant preliminaries, which begin Friday night at 8 p.m. at the Saenger Theater.



Twenty five contestants from across Mississippi are taking part in this year's event.



It's the 20 year Hattiesburg has hosted the pageant.



The finals will be held Saturday night, also at the Saenger Theater.

