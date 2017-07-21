Event waives cat adoption fees in honor of deceased teen

Southern Pines is gearing up for their 5th annual Quin's Day adoption event Saturday.

The event is held in memory of Quin Thomson, a Hattiesburg area teen who passed away in 2013.

All adoption fees for cats and kittens at the shelter will be waived. Fees will also be waived for a few select dogs.

The animals are fixed and can go home with their new family the same day.

"Because of all of the adoptions being fee waived we are looking and asking for donations.," said Emily Fendley, the event coordinator. "Medical bills and other things start to add up after a while so, any kind of donation even if you can't attend the event we do have a link on our Facebook page where you can go and donate."

Fendley stressed that the smallest donation helps even the smallest animal.

Last year's event helped save the lives of over 100 animals in memory of Quin.

The group hopes this year's event will be just as successful.

For more information on the event, follow Southern Pines on Facebook.

