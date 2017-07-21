VIDEO: Ellisville police searching for larceny suspect

Ellisville police need help locating this suspect in connection to a larceny case. Source: EPD

Ellisville police need the public's help locating a larceny suspect.

On Thursday, police said a larceny occurred at the NAPA in Ellisville.

The suspect and his vehicle were captured on security camera footage.

If anyone has information on the suspect or the whereabouts of the vehicle, contact Ellisville police at 601-477-9252.

