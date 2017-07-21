Forrest County man reported missing in April found - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forrest County man reported missing in April found

Victor Bond. Source: Family Victor Bond. Source: Family
FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A Forrest County man who was reported missing in April was located, according to the Forrest County Sheriff's Department. 

Investigator Nick Calico said that Victor Riley Bond was located safe on Friday. 

Bond was reported missing by his family on April 27th. 

