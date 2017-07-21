Local coffeehouse hosting Superhero Saturday

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – Superhero Saturday takes place July 22 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at JavaWerks Coffeehouse, located at 2902 Hardy Street, Suite 10. Proceeds from the event benefit the Officer Liquori Tate Foundation. Like www.facebook.com/TEAMJOHNBOY for more details.
