Accident blocks all westbound lanes on Hwy 98 at Ralston Road

An accident involving a fuel truck is blocking all westbound lanes on Highway 98 at Ralston Road.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the accident happened around 8:00 a.m.

The fuel truck did not leak, but minor injuries are being reported.

The crash is causing delays up to an hour.

Law enforcement is on scene directing traffic.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes until the scene is clear.

