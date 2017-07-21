Accident blocks all westbound lanes on Hwy 98 at Ralston Road - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Accident blocks all westbound lanes on Hwy 98 at Ralston Road

By Erin Lowrey, Digital Content Manager
Minor injuries were reported. Source: MDOT Minor injuries were reported. Source: MDOT
All westbound lanes in the area are blocked. Source: MDOT All westbound lanes in the area are blocked. Source: MDOT
FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

An accident involving a fuel truck is blocking all westbound lanes on Highway 98 at Ralston Road. 

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the accident happened around 8:00 a.m. 

The fuel truck did not leak, but minor injuries are being reported. 

The crash is causing delays up to an hour. 

Law enforcement is on scene directing traffic. 

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes until the scene is clear. 

